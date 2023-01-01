2 arrested in high-risk traffic stop that shut down I-15 in southern Utah

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman who allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Vegas were arrested Saturday in southern Utah during a high-risk traffic stop that temporarily shut down Interstate 15 in both directions.

The traffic stop happened about 5:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 at mile maker 52, about one mile north of Kanarraville, after the Utah Highway Patrol learned a vehicle stolen from a dealership in Las Vegas was in the area, Sgt. Brian Peterson said.

The dealership had been using technology inside the vehicle to track it, and troopers were informed “the individuals in the car were possibly armed and dangerous,” Peterson told Gephardt Daily.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and Iron County Metro SWAT team assisted with the high-risk stop, which shut down the freeway in both directions, he said.

“The vehicle initially accelerated as troopers attempted to stop the car,” but then pulled over, Peterson said.

After initially refusing officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, the man and woman eventually got out of the car “but still refused to follow orders,” he said.

They also refused to follow the orders of the SWAT team, which used a Taser on the man to take him into custody, Peterson said.