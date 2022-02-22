2 Blackhawk helicopters down at Snowbird Ski Resort

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb 22. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two Blackhawk helicopters down at Snowbird ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police Canyon Units are responding to the scene, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

The incident site is reported as Mineral Basin, on the southeast side of the resort.

Photos shared with Gephardt Daily show two helicopters flying in the area, and at least two helicopters at the apparent crash scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this breaking news story as details are available.