2 bobcats spotted in Bountiful yard

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two bobcats were spotted Monday morning in a Bountiful yard.

A Bountiful resident photographed the pair, said a Facebook post from Wild Aware Utah.

“Bobcats can be found in many different habitats throughout Utah, from deserts and forests to swamps and grasslands,” the post said. “They are solitary and mainly active at dawn and dusk but can sometimes be seen during the day. Males and females only associate during the breeding season, which typically runs December through April.”

The Wild Aware Utah program is a non-advocacy conservation program from Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, USU Cooperative Extension and others who have collaborated to provide proactive education to help minimize conflict between people and wild animals.