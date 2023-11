LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two chickens were killed in a garage fire Thursday afternoon, Layton fire officials said.

Crews swiftly extinguished the garage fire and prevented it from spreading to the home’s interior, the Layton City Fire Department stated on social media.

“Tragically, two of seven chickens didn’t survive. The clutter in the garage posed challenges, emphasizing the importance of keeping areas clear. Let’s prioritize safety together,” the post says.