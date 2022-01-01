2 critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-80 westbound near Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been critically injured in a wrong-way crash involving a passenger vehicle and semi-truck on Interstate 80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

The accident happened about 3:40 a.m. Saturday after emergency dispatchers received multiple calls reporting an eastbound vehicle in the westbound lanes near the I-15 and I-80 interchange.

Utah Department of Transportation posted a brief notice on the UDOT website: “I-80 WB, in Parleys Canyon, is closed at exit 130 due to a crash. Traffic can follow detour to I-215 E SB. Unknown estimate for clearance.”

