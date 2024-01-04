2 dead, 1 critically injured in I-15 crash outside Payson

PAYSON, Utah, Jan.4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and a third critically injured in a Thursday morning crash on northbound I-15 outside Payson.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 1:20 a.m. when a semi hauling a trailer drifted off the roadway before overcorrecting, causing the truck to roll and block the two northbound lanes of I-15.

“A short time later, a red Honda Civic was also northbound and did not notice the overturned semi. It collided with the trailer of the Freightliner that was blocking the northbound lanes,” the UHP said.

“The driver, and front seat passenger of the Honda both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The back seat passenger of the Honda was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.”

The driver, and lone occupant of the semi sustained minor injuries but was not transported.

“I-15 northbound was closed from the time of the crash and traffic was diverted off exit 244. The semi trailer was compromised causing a minor spill of the contents. It appears to be hauling plastic crates or shelving. Cleanup and investigation is estimated to take 2 or 3 more hours.