2 dead, 2 hospitalied from carbon monoxide poisoning in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday night in Carbon County.

First responders were dispatched about 9 p.m. to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at an undisclosed residence in northwest Carbon County, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Four individuals were discovered at the residence, including two who did not survive, the release says.

Two others were taken by helicopter to area hospitals for specialized treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time,” the release says.

