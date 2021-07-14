2 dead after crash on SR-16 near Randolph

RANDOLPH, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after a crash near Randolph on Saturday.

A statement from Utah Highway Patrol Wednesday morning said: “At approximately 12:55 p.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on SR-16 near mile post 22 just north of Randolph. A 2013 Ford Expedition was in the same location traveling southbound.”

The driver of the RAV4 traveled into oncoming traffic and struck the Expedition head-on.

The driver and passenger of the RAV4 were killed. Those two individuals have not been identified pending notification of family.

The driver and passenger of the Expedition were transported to hospitals with “significant injuries,” the statement said. The driver of the Expedition was transported via ambulance, and the passenger was airlifted.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. Traffic was able to pass the area with no delays via a gravel frontage road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

