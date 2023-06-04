2 dead after Eagle Mountain road rage crash; official: ‘they weren’t even part of this’

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two innocent victims are dead after a head-on collision with one of two vehicles engaged in a road rage conflict Sunday in Eagle Mountain.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, did not release the gender or ages of the victims, or the make of their vehicle, pending notification of next of kin.

Dispatch was alerted to the crash at about 1:30 p.m., Cannon said. It was on state Route 73 near mile marker 30.

“Down in the city center, there were two vehicles that got involved in some kind of road rage incident,” Cannon told Gephardt Daily. “It kind of continued there, and it looks like one of them was a little bit more of an aggressor than the other one was, but they were still both involved in it.”

Those vehicles, a Ford F-150 pickup and a Nissan Maxima passenger car, were headed east on the road, which has only one lane in each direction. Each had one male occupant. An unrelated car was headed west, Cannon said.

“The driver of one vehicle (the Ford pickup) got into the right-hand emergency lane and pulled up next to the (Nissan Maxima) car, and rammed the car. That car slowed down and prepared to stop. The other vehicle lost control and went over the centerline, and went head-on into the westbound car, and the two occupants of the westbound car are the ones who were killed.

“And they weren’t even part of this,” Cannon said. “They were just innocently driving through the area on a Sunday afternoon, and this happens to them.”

Cannon said he did not believe the man in the Nissan was injured. The man driving the pickup was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Cannon said that although he cannot yet release all the details, “this is a story that needs to be told.”

Cannon said the roadway will probably reopen at about 5:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as information is released.