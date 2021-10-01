2 dead after helicopter and plane collide mid-air in Arizona

CHANDLER, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed when a plane and a helicopter collided and crashed near Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona Friday morning.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 7:30 a.m., said a tweet from Chandler Police Department.

“We are at the scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and helicopter at a Chandler airpark,” the tweet said.

The plane was able to land but the helicopter crashed and caught on fire, officials added.

The identities of the two decease people have not been released pending identification of family. Authorities have not said whether the two people that died were in the plane or the helicopter.

“Avoid the area of Mcqueen/Queen Creek due to a plane crash,” a follow-up tweet said. “Traffic is diverted in several directions.”

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or caught it on camera is asked to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.