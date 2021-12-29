2 dead after RV fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been killed in a recreational vehicle fire in Salt Lake City.

Firefighters were first dispatched to 1775 W 200 South at 7:12 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

The victims, whose identities have yet to be released, were found in the back of the RV.

Investigators on scene believe the victims died due to smoke inhalation.

