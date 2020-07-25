Sheriff: 2 dead in Cache County murder-suicide

PROVIDENCE, Utah, July 25,2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people died in Cache County Friday night, the apparent victims of a murder-suicide.

According to a statement by Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, deputies were notified of a domestic violence call about 11:45 p.m in the town of Providence. A caller stated he was on the phone with the female victim when he heard her scream “no” followed by the sound of possible gunshots.

“When deputies arrived on scene they located a 38-year-old female who was deceased,” Jensen said. “The cause of death appeared to be gunshot wounds.”

Another witness also heard the shots and then saw a vehicle leave the complex.

“The suspect in this shooting is the victim’s ex-husband,” Jensen said. “Investigators were able to identify different locations the suspect may have fled to, and with the assistance of a SWAT tactical team and crisis negotiators, they were able to pinpoint the home where our suspect was located. SWAT, using a robot, was able to determine the suspect was in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was deceased.”

The names are being withheld pending notification of family members. .