2 dead in downtown Salt Lake City hotel shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a double-fatal shooting Tuesday in a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.

According to SLCPD Detective Michael Ruff, police were dispatched to the Comfort Inn near 151 West 500 South about 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found two victims deceased inside the hotel.

One suspect is in custody and it’s believed there is no threat to the community, Ruff said.

Other details are pending.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.