2 dead in Mountain View Corridor Highway crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police say two people were killed Wednesday night in a crash on Mountain View Corridor Highway.

WVCPD Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 3500 S. and Mountain View Corridor about 10:40 p.m.

When police and medical personnel arrived, they found a heavily damaged sedan which witnesses said had been hit broadside after driving westbound through a red light and into the path of a southbound semi.

According to Merritt, a man and woman in the sedan, believed to be husband and wife, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, “but pretty shaken up,” Merritt said.

While investigators were expected to spend much of the night reconstructing the accident, evidence at scene already paints a clear picture of what transpired.

“We have witnesses who said the light was red for the sedan and there’s video from inside the semi which corroborates that,” Merritt said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.