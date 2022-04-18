2 dead in separate falls in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday that two men died is separate falls on Easter weekend despite the best efforts of first responders and search and rescue attempts.

The first fall happened Friday in the Upper Black Box area of the San Rafael Swell.

“On Friday, April 15, 2022, Emery County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call reporting that a man had fallen off a cliff in the Upper Black Box,” the ECSO statement says.

“The caller stated that the man was sitting on a boulder on a ledge watching his friends rappel when the ledge broke loose and the man fell approximately 50 feet landing in two to three feet of water.

“The caller and one other person left the group to hike to a spot where they had cell service to call for help while other members of the group attended to the man who had fallen.”

Classic Air was dispatched out of Moab and was first on scene. The crew advised they would need Emery County Search and Rescue to respond for rope rescue. Due to terrain, a State DPS helicopter was dispatched to insert Search and Rescue Team members and rescue gear. ECSO personnel also assisted in the mission, the statement says.

“Classic Air was able to land on a shelf in a tight area farther up the canyon and paramedics made their way down the canyon through water. They immediately began treating the man. Search and Rescue members rigged up and rappelled into the canyon, but were unable to hoist the man out due to difficult overhangs and loose rock which would cause delays and added risk.

“The man was carried up the canyon to an area where they were able to climb up a 40-foot sandy embankment and make their way to the helicopter. The man was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Craig Barlow, age 50, from Salt Lake City.”

Second incident

The Saturday incident was on Saturday. Dispatch got a call saying a man rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon had fallen approximately 70 feet after his rappel anchor broke loose.

“Classic Air was dispatched out of Moab and began searching for the exact location,” the sheriff’s statement says. “Once the location was pinpointed, the helicopter had to call off air support due to unsafe conditions caused by high winds.

“Emery County Search and Rescue, ECSO personnel and Goblin Valley State Park personnel responded and packed rope rescue gear to the scene. After they rappelled to the man and had him ready for transport, the wind had died down enough to allow the Classic Air helicopter to return to the scene.”

Earlier, two were made for helicopters with hoist capabilities, but the helicopters “were unable to launch due to dangerously high winds.

“The man’s condition worsened as he was being raised out of the canyon. Once the man was out of the canyon, the medical flight crew administered lifesaving measures for nearly one hour before pronouncing the man dead at the scene.”

The victim was identified as Arlo Lott, age 41, from Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of these two men. We also appreciate all agencies who responded to these two tragic accidents.”