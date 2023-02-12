2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-15 northbound

LEEDS, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Intersyate 15 in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Quincey Breuer told Gephardt Daily that at 1:04 a.m., a passenger car entered I-15 the wrong-way at exit 27 and headed southbound in the northbound lanes.

Minutes later, the wrong-way car collided head-on with a northbound passenger vehicle near mile post 22.

“Both drivers were killed on impact,” Breuer said.

They were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

Northbound I-15 was closed to traffic for more than two hours before the accident site was cleared.

Investigators believe impairment may have played a role in crash but stressed it could be days or longer before that determination is made.

The names of the crash victims is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.