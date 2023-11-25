2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit

Nov. 25 (UPI) — A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit has caused 45 hospitalizations and two deaths, the CDC says.

Ninety-nine cases related to the outbreak have been reported in 32 states, including Utah. There was an increase of 56 new cases overall this week; both deaths also occurred in the last 7 days.

Pre-cut fruit products under the Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands have also been recalled. This recall includes cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mix and fruit mix products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.”

Recalls were issued on Nov. 14, for ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, and Vineyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes. The ALDI recall includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears distributed between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31. These products are sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The CDC has issued an alert for whole cantaloupes carrying a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy.” The number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” appears on both stickers.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on these cantaloupes on Wednesday. The recall applies to Malachita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10, and Nov. 3, and “Malachita / Z Farms” labeled cantaloupes sold between Oct. 31, and Nov. 9.

