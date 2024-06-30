2 displaced after attic fire causes $100K in damage to Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two residents were displaced from their Ogden home Saturday afternoon following a fire in the attic.

Crews responded at 1:11 p.m. to the single-story house fire at 1530 E. 4700 South and found flames coming from the roof, the Ogden City Fire Department stated in a news release.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit it to the attic space, the release says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported.

The South Ogden Fire Department also responded to assist.