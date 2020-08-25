2 dogs die in Cottonwood Heights house fire; neighbor forces entry and assists homeowner

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A neighbor forced entry into the basement of a Cottonwood Heights home where a fire broke out Monday afternoon and assisted the homeowner to safety; two dogs perished in the blaze.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily the blaze broke out at a single-family home at 7345 S. Winesap Circle at approximately 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, the basement and back deck were fully involved, Love said, and the fire spread to the residence. Crews took a defensive stance, meaning they initially battled the fire from the outside.

When they entered the home, they found two dogs in the basement had died.

The garage is a complete loss, Love said, while the home is heavily damaged. At this early stage, there is no estimate of damages.

One occupant, the homeowner, has been displaced.

The blaze was a one-alarm fire, Love added, and a second alarm was not called.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.