2 small earthquakes hit Sevier County early Friday morning

UTAH, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two small earthquakes rattled parts of Sevier County early Friday morning.

The first hit 2.4 miles south southeast of the town of Joseph, about 12 miles northeast of Richfield, at 12:48 a.m., and was a 2.75 magnitude quake, according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations (UUSS).

The second hit just a few minutes later 4.3 miles east southeast of the unincorporated community of Sevier, and was a 2.71 magnitude quake, said a second tweet.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries inn the small Utah temblors.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.