2 homes burn, 2 people injured in Salt Lake City 3-alarm fire

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been injured and two homes appear to be a total loss after a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

Crews from SLCFD were dispatched to the area near 900 W. 500 S. at 3:01 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found two homes fully involved in smoke and flames.

According to SLCFD Captain Andrew Wilcox two people were treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Wilcox said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

