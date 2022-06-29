2 in critical condition following head-on crash in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to area hospitals in critical condition following a head-on crash Tuesday in Brigham City.

The crash between a white truck and a gray SUV occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 200 East and 200 South, according to a Facebook post by the Brigham City Fire Department.

One person was transported by medical helicopter to an Ogden hospital, the post states.

The other person involved in the crash was transported by ambulance to Brigham City Community Hospital, where they were stabilized and later flown to another hospital for further care, according to Brigham City fire officials.