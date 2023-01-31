2 in serious condition after head-on crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were in serious condition after in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Eagle Mountain.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a gold car was traveling west on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. when the driver attempted to pass a dump truck and crashed into an eastbound silver vehicle.

“Both drivers are in serious condition and were taken by ambulance to local hospitals,” according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred in a no-passing zone, the post states.