2 injured after pump truck blows tire, rolls on I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been injured after a pump truck blew a tire and rolled on northbound Interstate 15 near Lehi Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at mile post 221.5 when the pump truck blew a tire and veered to the left then rolled in the median, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

Two occupants of the truck were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, Roden said.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The vehicle was blocking the left southbound lane; all lanes are now open.