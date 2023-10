PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an are hospital after a truck pulling a trailer rolled Friday afternoon.

Crews responded about 12:15 p.m. to a rollover crash near Hillside and Marsac avenues, the Park City Fire Department stated on social media.

Both people were in stable condition, the post says.

Marsac Avenue was temporarily closed while crews investigated, officials said.