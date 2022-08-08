2 injured in motorcycle crash near top of Monte Cristo

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident near the top of Monte Cristo on Sunday afternoon, according to the Weber Fire District.

First responders were dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the site of the crash on State Route 39, according to a post on the Weber Fire District’s Facebook page.

One person sustained critical injuries and was transported by AirLife Utah to an area hospital, the post states. The other person had “major” injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

The Ogden City Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.