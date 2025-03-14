2 injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash which sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 300 East and South Temple about 7:07 p.m. When they arrived, they found two pedestrians who had suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Crime scene investigators were seen photographing a white pickup truck with front-end damage just south of the intersection.

It was unclear if weather played a role in the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the SLCPD.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict