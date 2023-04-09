2 injured, several trapped, barn destroyed by Fruit Heights mudslide

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital following a mudslide that trapped several people and destroyed a barn Saturday afternoon.

Bystanders joined police and fire crews in rescuing several people who became trapped by the mudslide on the east side of Mountain Road near 100 South, the Kaysville Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.

One person was transported to an area trauma center with “moderate injuries,” the post states. Another injured person was treated at the scene of the mudslide.

A barn was destroyed by the mudslide, but no homes were impacted, the post states. The slide is considered active, Kaysville fire officials said.

“Public safety and city officials will remain on-scene mitigating and monitoring the situation. Updates will be provided if anything changes,” the post states.

The Farmington Fire Department and Davis County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the mudslide.