2 killed, 1 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah, June 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that has closed U.S. 6 at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Luis Silva Santisteban said a vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 about 3:15 p.m. when it crashed into an eastbound vehicle that had stopped and was waiting to turn left.

The westbound vehicle then crashed into a second eastbound vehicle, Santisteban told Gephardt Daily.

Two people in the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. One person in the second eastbound vehicle hit was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to UHP.

Eastbound U.S. 6 remains closed at U.S. 89 to Mapleton, while westbound U.S. 6 is closed at U.S. 89 to Thistle while officials investigate and clean up the crash.

State transportation officials said U.S. 6 would be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.