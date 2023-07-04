2 killed in motorcycle crash involving truck hauling trailer in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a truck hauling a trailer, officials said.

Two adults were riding a motorcycle east on South Weber Drive near Canyon Meadows Drive just before 4 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a westbound truck hauling a trailer, according to Stephanie Dinsmore, public information officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Both people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, Dinsmore told Gephardt Daily.

South Weber Drive was expected to be closed in the area for several hours Monday evening while officials investigate and clean up the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

