2 lanes of I-215 West northbound closed in Taylorsville due to road buckling

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two lanes of I-215 West northbound are closed in Taylorsville after the road buckled due to intense heat Tuesday afternoon.

“Lane restrictions: two right hand lanes closed for concrete repair on I-215 West northbound at about 5400 South,” said a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol at 5:45 p.m.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation says the lane closures are at mile post 15, and the road is likely to be closed until at least 8 p.m.

