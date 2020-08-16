2 LDS sister missionaries injured during apparent home invasion in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two sister missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were stabbed early Sunday in what officials believe was a home invasion in northwest Harris County in Texas.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in a gated complex, according to Harris County officials.

The victims told authorities they were sleeping when a man broke into the apartment and stabbed them both.

LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff issued the following statement: “Early this morning, two sister missionaries in the Texas Houston Mission were injured in their apartment during a home invasion. The young women were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

“We sincerely pray for them and their families as they deal with and heal from this ordeal. We are grateful for the medical workers and first responders who have been caring for the missionaries since this occurred. Since local authorities are continuing to investigate, we will defer to them for specific details of this incident.”

A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident; he is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

The victims told investigators they didn’t know the man, officials said. It’s thought he lives near the two women.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.