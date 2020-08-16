2 men arrested after 30 pounds of meth allegedly found during Iron County traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men have been arrested after some 30 pounds of meth were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Iron County.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Cedar City said Carlos Alberto Caballero, 25, and Carlos Humberto Bustamante Avila, 24, are both facing charges of distributing or offering to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

The arresting officer from Utah Highway Patrol said he pulled over a vehicle for speeding 84 mph in an 80 mph area Thursday night.

“During the stop I noticed several criminal indicators that led me to believe that the two subjects in the vehicle were involved in criminal activity,” the statement said. “The driver at first gave permission to search the vehicle, then after the search was started revoked his consent.”

A drug K-9 officer was requested and an Iron County deputy responded.

“The drug dog was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and indicated positively for the odor of narcotics,” the statement said. “A search was done and inside two different suitcases in the trunk approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine was located hidden behind the inside liner of the suitcases. Also inside the trunk I located some gallon-sized plastic bags. The methamphetamine was packaged in bags that were exactly like these bags.”

The two men were transported to Iron County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

Avila also had what appeared to be a fake permanent resident card, the statement said. His only form of valid identification was a passport from Sinaloa, Mexico.