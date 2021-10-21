2 men arrested after pursuit in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men have been arrested after a pursuit in Salt Lake City on Thursday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler said the pursuit began in the area of 700 N. 1950 West, with the suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima, traveling at high speeds at times.

“They found a car that they believed had a wanted person in it, and they initially started a pursuit, which they ended when they got into a school area,” Cutler said. “So then they just saturated the area and watched for him, and he got into another car. They tried to stop that car, but it fled and they didn’t pursue. And then they found the car again.”

The suspect vehicle pulled onto Redwood Road from 1300 South, heading south, before finally stopping in the area of Interstate 215 southbound and California Avenue. The pursuing agency, the UPD Metro Gang Unit, then found that the wanted man was no longer in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle will be charged with fleeing, Cutler said.

Officials subsequently located the wanted man, who has been identified as Juan Carlos Diaz, 24. Diaz was wanted in connection with a domestic violence case that occurred June 12; he will be facing charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and aggravated kidnapping.