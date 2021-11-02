2 men arrested after shots fired in City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men have been arrested after shots were fired in City Creek Canyon on Monday afternoon.

“This investigation started at approximately 5:03 p.m. on Nov. 1, when SLC911 received multiple 911 calls from community members hearing gunshots from within City Creek Canyon near the pavilion,” said a news release from Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers arrived and started doing an area check looking for the suspects. Witnesses reported seeing the suspects get into a vehicle and start driving toward the Utah State Capitol, the news release said.

After conducting a high-risk traffic stop near 500 North East Capitol Blvd., SLCPD officers safely took both suspects into custody without further incident.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear the suspects were specifically targeting any community members,” the news release said. “However, this incident created considerable alarm and posed a risk of serious physical injury to the people using City Creek Canyon.”

There were no injuries or reports of property damage.

The two suspects have been arrested, and SLCPD detectives are conducting investigative follow-up on this case.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending; the name of the two people arrested will not be released unless and until they are booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.