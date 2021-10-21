2 men arrested after shots fired in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men have been arrested after shots were fired in Liberty Park Wednesday.

At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the park after receiving reports of multiple shots fired near the basketball courts, said a news release from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Officers responded within two minutes of being dispatched and quickly located and secured the crime scene,” the news release said. “Community members alerted officers to two potential suspects. Officers took both into custody without incident.”

The suspects are identified as Julian Lopez, 18, and Shomari Rogers, 23.

The investigation revealed that at least one shot was fired. Officers located and seized a firearm in a nearby tree.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the shooting.

“As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Lopez was seen hiding the firearm in the tree,” the news release said. “Lopez was also found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash.” Officers booked Lopez into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Rogers was found to be in a possession of marijuana and a large sum of cash. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“The SLCPD would like to thank the 911 callers and witnesses who remained on scene and provided information to officers which was instrumental in the preliminary investigation,” the news release said.

The actual shooting remains an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-193366.