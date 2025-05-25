2 men charged with murder in South Salt Lake shooting death

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have made two arrests after a fatal shooting Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, Brandon Murphy, 29, told investigators, he and two other men had gone to the victim’s residence “in order to take money back… paid to him [the victim] for a drug deal that had occurred prior.”

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, died from his injuries.

Also arrested for investigation of the alleged murder, a first-degree felony, was Noah Brady Angus, 27. Angus was reportedly on the scene with Murphy at the time of the robbery attempt and shooting.

Murphy “and two other males were seen on camera walking into the apartment complex and were putting on gloves, signifying that they were willing to take the money by force and did not want to leave fingerprints,” a police affidavit said.

Murphy “and the other two males knocked on the door and the victim produced a weapon. (Murphy) produced a handgun and shot the victim, ultimately causing his death.”

Post Miranda, Murphy “admitted to going to the location in order to get the money back and brought the handgun as a precaution but did not intend to use it but did intend to threaten it if the victim did not return the money.”

Murphy said the victim attempted to close the apartment door, and Murphy pushed it back open.

“At this point, the victim produced a weapon and pointed it at” Murphy, who then “pulled his handgun which had been in his waistband and shot the victim.”

Court documents say Murphy was on probation or parole at the time of the shooting, or was free while awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.

The police affidavit in Angus’ court documents separately claimed, “Noah has been a Fugitive of Justice multiple times when released on Parole.” It also stated, Angus “did not want to answer any of my questions or make any statements.”

Both men are being held without bail at the Salt Lake County jail.

The status of the third man, who allegedly approached the victim’s residence at the time of the killing, was not revealed at the time this article was published.