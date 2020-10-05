2 men injured in crash near Bear River City

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were injured in a crash near Bear River City on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 7100 W. 6800 North, east of Little Mountain, said a news release from Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

“At about 2 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an injury accident,” the news release said. “Upon arrival, it was determined that the male passenger was trapped under the vehicle. Emergency medical arrived and were able to extricate him from under the vehicle and transport to Bear River Valley Hospital.”

The 19-year-old male passenger had numerous serious injuries, was stabilized and was later flown to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for surgery. Officials said that as of late Saturday, he was out of surgery, sedated and in stable condition.

The 18-year-old male driver also was treated at Bear River Valley Hospital for several

injuries. His current condition is not known, the news release said. Both men are from Garland.

“The investigation revealed that they had been duck hunting near Little Mountain most of the day,” the news release said. “They were on their way home when the driver apparently fell asleep and exited the roadway. The vehicle entered a drainage ditch contacting a cement drainpipe. This vaulted the vehicle end over end, ejecting the passenger. The driver remained in the vehicle and exited under his own power.”

The men’s identities have not been released.