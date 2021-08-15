2 men killed, girl injured in shooting at Magna house party

MAGNA, Utah, August 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — 2 men are dead and an underage girl wounded after someone opened fire at a Magna house party early Sunday morning.

Unified Police tell Gephardt Daily they were called to a home at 3623 South Evening Light Cove just after 1 a.m. Sunday where they found the shooting victims and a “large amount” of witnesses who had attended the party.

Detective Ken Hansen said the investigation was in its earliest stages and that the suspected shooter or shooters remain at large.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.