2 minors critically injured in Lehi auto-pedestrian incident, police suspect impaired driving

LEHI, Utah, March 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Lehi are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident in which two juveniles were thrown 100 feet after being hit by a suspected impaired driver as they stood on a traffic island crosswalk.

According to Sgt. Drew Olson, Lehi Police Department, emergency dispatchers were notified of the incident in the eastbound lanes of 2100 N. and 3600 West on Friday about 4:31 p.m.

When officers and medics arrived, they found a critically injured 13-year-old boy and a critically injured 15-year-old girl lying in a grassy median strip.

Witnesses told police the juveniles were hit by a silver Chrysler 300 which was traveling eastbound after having turned from Redwood Road.

First responders performed life-saving measures until both victims could be transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The injured girl was flown by medical helicopter, Oslon said, while the boy was taken to PCH by ground ambulance.

The male driver of the Chrysler 300 was taken to Lehi Police headquarters for further questioning.

