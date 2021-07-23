2 missionaries for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fatally injured in New Mexico traffic accident

FARMINGTON, New Mexico, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have died in a New Mexico traffic accident.

Elder Michael Austin Davis, 20, of Corinne, Utah, and Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, 20, of Miles City, Montana, both passed away as the result of injuries sustained in the accident, said a news release from the LDS Church.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident which has claimed the lives of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission,” the news release said. “The head-on collision occurred Thursday afternoon, and the accident is under investigation by local law enforcement.”

Haycock’s missionary service began just a few weeks ago in June 2021, the news release said. Davis had been serving since August 2019. A third missionary in the vehicle, Elder Britton Jeremie Berrett, 19, of Roberts, Idaho, sustained serious injuries, but is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them,” the news release said. “We pray that their families, friends, and the missionaries they have served alongside, will all feel God’s love and peace, during this difficult time.”