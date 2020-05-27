2 more Salt Lake City streets open for walking, biking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two more Salt Lake City streets have been opened to pedestrians and bicyclists starting Wednesday.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said: “Two more #StaySafe #StayActive streets are open for recreation in Salt Lake City. Starting today, 800 East from 700 South to 1700 South and Kensington Avenue from 700 East to 1650 East will open for walking and biking. Local vehicle traffic only.”

This opening of streets follows a week-long survey in which the city asked residents for feedback on which streets they would like to see used for recreation, said the Salt Lake City Government website. The survey received over 6,200 responses.

“Opening certain streets for community recreation, such as foot and bicycle traffic, will make it easier to maintain six feet of distance from others while recreating,” the website said.

“Vehicle access on these streets will be maintained for local traffic. Motorists are asked to drive slowly and with extra caution. Foot and bicycle traffic are asked to be extra cautious around motorists and to respect their right to access homes and businesses by moving to the side of the road when necessary to allow them to pass.”

Factors that helped determine which streets to open include community survey feedback, street walkability, community visions for their streets, geographic equity, ease of implementation, connections to parks and trails, hospital/emergency routes, transit routes and traffic patterns. Streets opened so far, listed by their order of implementation, include: