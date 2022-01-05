2 more U of U women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two more University of Utah women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

The games against University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 9, have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Utah program, a statement Tuesday said.

“An update on the direction of rescheduling the contests will be made available at a later date,” the statement said.

Utah’s next scheduled game is Thursday, Jan. 13, against the California Golden Bears in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. MT with the game being aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

On Dec. 29, the U announced that the women’s basketball games against the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 2, were also postponed.

