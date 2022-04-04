2 motorcyclist killed in southern Utah crash, driver of car who hit them head-on critically injured

VEYO, Washington County, April 3, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Sunday after a head-on car-motorcycle crash near Veyo in Washington County.

A man and a woman who were on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found dead at the scene of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily. He said first responders were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 91 in the vicinity of Gunlock Road, a few miles south of Veyo.

Alexander said the car was northbound on the highway and apparently crossed the center line to hit the southbound motorcycle head-on. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Names are not being released pending notification of next of kin, Alexander said, and details were sketchy because of the lack of reliable cell service to the remote area.

Officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the UHP were still on scene as of 9 p.m. UHP would be conducting the on-going investigation.

Impairment is part of the investigation, Alexander said. “I have not heard as to which party.”