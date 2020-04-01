2 outages affecting 11.5K Rocky Mountain Power customers

UTAH, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two large power outages are affecting 11,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers Wednesday morning.

Both outages are in the Eagle Mountain area.

The first outage was first reported at 11:12 a.m. and has left 7,830 customers in the 84005 area without power. Crews have been notified and the cause is under investigation.

It is expected power will be restored by 4:30 p.m.

The second outage, which is affecting 3,725 customers in zip codes 84013 and 84005 was also first reported at 11:12 a.m. Crews have been notified and the cause is under investigation.

It is expected power will be restored by 4:30 p.m.

The two outages may be connected, officials said.

