2 patients transported in critical condition after fiery 4-vehicle crash involving 2 semis in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is reporting collision between two semis and two additional vehicles Monday on State Route 201 and 7200 South.

“Traffic is shut down on SR-201 at the intersection of 7200 West with a four-vehicle crash, including two semis, which caught fire in the crash,” a statement from Utah DPS says.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Monday, according to DPS.

“Two people have been transported in critical condition. Traffic is shut down both directions on SR-201. This incident is under investigation.”

Westbound traffic being diverted at Mountain View. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at 7200 West.