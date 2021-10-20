2 people in custody, firearm recovered after shooting in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been taken into custody following a shooting in Liberty Park Wednesday.

“We are investigating a shooting in Liberty Park near the basketball court,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department at 2 p.m. “Two people are in custody and one firearm recovered.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000, referencing case number 21-193366.”

Reports of the shooting came in less than an hour after the conclusion of a press conference announcing a crackdown on gun crime in Salt Lake County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.