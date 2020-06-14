2 people transported to hospital after crash in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to hospital after a crash in Mapleton Saturday evening.

A news release from Mapleton City Fire Department said the incident occurred at 1200 North and Main Street just before 8:20 p.m.

“Units responded on a two-vehicle traffic accident,” the news release said. “Mapleton firefighters used the ‘Jaws of Life’ to extricate one patient from the overturned SUV.”

Two patients were transported to the hospital by Mapleton Fire ambulances; their condition is not known at this time.

