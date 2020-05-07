2 Salt Lake City police first responders test positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials announced Thursday that two of its first responders have tested positive for coronavirus.

“On May 7, the Salt Lake City Police Department was notified that two additional employees of the department tested positive for COVID-19,” said a news release from the department. “The confirmed cases are police officers, both of whom are first responders. The SLCPD Health and Safety Officer is working diligently to conduct contact tracing and the Peer Support team is seeing the needs of those affected.”

The officers, and approximately 20 other employees, were immediately quarantined and will work from home until they can be cleared by medical professionals, the news release said.

“Early on, we put policies and procedures in place to not only protect our employees but to also ensure we could still perform our duties without interruption,” said Chief Mike Brown. “While these new positive cases have not required us to implement any of our plans, we feel confident we can continue to conduct our duties to the community without interruption. If we see a reduction to first responder numbers due to quarantine, we have a plan to move detectives into first responder roles as necessary.

“We continue to do everything possible to protect our employees and ensure the health and safety of our officers and the community.”

Back on April 27, another SLCPD officer, who was not a first responder, also tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by Gephardt Daily.