2 San Juan County residents being monitored for novel coronavirus

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two San Juan County residents are being monitored for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
“San Juan Public Health and Utah Navajo Health System are actively monitoring two San Juan County residents who recently returned to Utah from mainland China where novel coronavirus is actively spreading,” said a news release on Facebook from San Juan County Health Department.
The residents were identified through ongoing public health efforts to identify residents who may have been exposed to the virus at home or abroad, the news release said. Based on the information currently known about the patient’s activities, there is no immediate health risk to the general public, officials added.
“These residents ARE NOT INFECTED with novel coronavirus, but are being monitored due to their potential exposure to the virus,” the release said.
The monitoring of these residents is taking place at the guidance of both the Utah Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health monitoring of potential at-risk residents will help ensure that if they develop symptoms of coronavirus, they will be isolated and referred for medical care.
“The residents being monitored will be instructed to record their temperature twice per day, be on the lookout for symptoms, and to distance themselves, to the extent possible, from social gathering places in the community,” the news release said. “If the residents develop symptoms, they will be instructed on how to safely seek out appropriate medical care.”
Representatives from SJPH and UNHS will be in contact with the residents on a daily basis.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Juan County or the state of Utah. For more information about coronavirus click here.