2 San Juan County residents being monitored for novel coronavirus

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two San Juan County residents are being monitored for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

“San Juan Public Health and Utah Navajo Health System are actively monitoring two San Juan County residents who recently returned to Utah from mainland China where novel coronavirus is actively spreading,” said a news release on Facebook from San Juan County Health Department.

The residents were identified through ongoing public health efforts to identify residents who may have been exposed to the virus at home or abroad, the news release said. Based on the information currently known about the patient’s activities, there is no immediate health risk to the general public, officials added.